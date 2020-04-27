Facts

12:12 27.04.2020

Stepanov: We intend to soon increase number of PCR tests per day to 8,000-10,000

2 min read
The number of PCR tests for coronavirus per day in the near future is planned to increase to 8,000-10,000, said Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov during a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"We plan to increase PCR testing. Currently, we conduct about 5,500-6,000 tests per day. The task is to increase up to 8,000-10,000 tests per day in the near future," he said.

The minister announced that about 4,500 PCR systems of Ukrainian production had already been received.

"About 4,500 PCR systems. Each of them has about 100 tests. Today we will get about 160,000 more … We will continue to purchase these test systems, they comply with international standards," he said.

According to Stepanov, this week the Ministry of Health plans to hold consultations regarding mass EIA (enzyme immunoassay) testing.

"EIA tests detect antibodies in the blood of a person who has had COVID-19. This is important, because, comparing with other diseases of this kind, we have reason to believe that if a person has antibodies, then he has immunity to the disease. This week we will have appropriate consultations with scientists of the National Academy of Sciences, WHO experts on how to use EIA tests, in which cases, because PCR testing is the gold standard. We are considering the possibility of using Ukrainian tests if they meet the standards," he said.

