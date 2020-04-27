United Telecom is not part of Wnet group, disseminating information is aimed at discrediting company – Wnet

Wnet Group, an IP-provider, has denied information that United Telecom, the Russian company, belongs to the group of companies operating under its brand, the press service of the provider has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"United Telecom LLC is not part of the group of companies united under Wnet trademark. We did not have and do not have any relations with this company," the company said.

Wnet said that the dissemination of such information is aimed solely at harming the business reputation of the company.

The company also denied information that any of Wnet's employees received notifications of being suspected of treason.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine notified two citizens of Ukraine, namely, the owner and the lawyer of one of the largest Ukrainian holding companies-providers, of being suspected of treason. According to the investigators, the owner of the company, by prior conspiracy with the lawyer and with the complicity of a Russian citizen, acting in the interests of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB), connected the provider's telecommunication networks to a system that monitors and stores user confidential data in the occupied territory of Crimea.

A number of sources of Interfax-Ukraine said that law enforcement officials suspect that the owner of United Telecom, the Russian company, which is ranked among the companies belonging to Wnet holding, as well as the lawyer of this holding, have committed such actions.