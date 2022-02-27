Ukraine asks European telecom regulators to cut off Russian operators from roaming in EU countries

Chairman of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatization Oleksandr Zhyvotovsky appealed to Chair of the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) Annemarie Sipkes with a request to disconnect Russian operators from roaming in the EU countries.

"In order to protect Ukraine, Europe and the entire democratic world and hold Russia accountable, I urge you, as Chair of BEREC, to take action, together with the national regulators of EU Member States, to block Russian roamers and roaming services for Russian telecommunications service providers within the framework of the European Union," the National Commission said in a message in the official Telegram channel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.

He said that the international community is already rebuffing the aggressor by imposing economic sanctions. However, in the digital age, high-tech and information and communication technologies are perhaps the best answer to tanks and missiles.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine and its citizens courageously defend Ukraine and peace in Europe to the end. Ukraine is a great European country, and the war in Ukraine means a war in Europe. Our country is fighting for all Europeans and we need strong support from the EU," Zhyvotovsky said.