Ukraine reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, more 8 deaths, 181 recoveries – Health ministry

As of morning of Saturday, April 25, a total of 8,125 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Ukraine, and the number of recoveries reached 782 and fatalities – 201, the Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

"During April 24, 478 reports of new confirmed cases were received... 201 deaths were confirmed to be related to coronavirus complications, including 105 men and 96 women. 86% of deaths reported have been in adults 50 years old and older," the center said on its Facebook on Saturday morning.

Thus, over the past day the number of deaths from the disease increased by 8, the number of recoveries – by 181.

As of the morning of April 24, some 477 COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the day in Ukraine. On April 23, a record number of COVID-19 cases was reported – 578. On April 22 some 467 cases were reported, 415 on April 21, 261 on April 20, 343 on April 19, 444 on April 18, 501 on April 1, 397 on April 16, 392 on April 15, 270 on April 14, 325 on April 13, 266 on April 12, and 308 on April 11. Moreover, from April 11, the number of people recovered exceeds the number of deaths from COVID-19 and the gap continues to widen.

The studies were carried out by the virology reference laboratory of the Public Health Center, as well as regional laboratories. As of the morning of April 25, 1,451 reports on suspected COVID-19 patients were received. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 23,969 reports on suspected COVID-19 patients have been received.

Some 5,498 patients are outpatient, of which 433 are children and 1,301 are health workers. In total, 2,627 people were hospitalized, 112 of them children and 273 doctors. There are 104 people put on artificial lungs ventilators, including one child.

In total, 782 people have already recovered, of which 145 are doctors. The repeated laboratory tests did not reveal the virus in their bodies.