Security Working Group of TCG works on determining next sections for disengagement of forces in Donbas, Ukraine initiates extraordinary meeting

During a video conference on Wednesday, the Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas suggested holding an extraordinary meeting of the Security Working Group in the near future.

"The Security Working Group continued its work on determining the next sections for disengagement of forces and hardware. The Ukrainian side insists that such sections should meet humanitarian requirements and include safe areas for the local residents – the citizens of Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian president's office said on Wednesday following a video conference of the TCG.

Ukraine supported an initiative of the UN Secretary-General to introduce a full and comprehensive ceasefire regime along the contact line.

Ukraine also shared concern expressed by the OSCE representatives about the hindering of activities of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and urged the opposing side to provide observers with unconditional and unhindered access to the temporarily occupied territories in Donbas.

The sides also discussed the issue of intensification of procedures within the TCG.