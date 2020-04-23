Facts

09:12 23.04.2020

Ukraine at TCG meeting again categorically rejects possibility of granting special status to its occupied territories in Constitution – president's office

1 min read
The Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas has once again refused to provide the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions with a special status in the Constitution of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian side once again categorically rejected a possibility of granting a special status to certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the Constitution of Ukraine," the press service of the Ukrainian president's office said following a video conference of the TCG on Wednesday.

