Facts

16:28 18.04.2020

Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

1 min read
Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sees the best scenario for ending the war in Donbas in gaining access to the occupied territory, helping people who are there, gaining control over the border and holding elections.

"A great result for us will be returning of our territories. There will be a withdrawal of troops, illegal armed groups, we will definitely control our border with the Russian Federation, and elections will be held there. Although everyone is talking about local elections, I understand that it is very important, but it's important to get its own territory, first of all," Zelensky said in a TV show hosted by Savik Shuster on Ukrainian television on Friday evening.

Zelensky indicated that he would like to have access to the occupied territory and the people there, the fate of many of whom is still unclear.

"The most important thing is that the troops will be withdrawn and we will enter. If we enter, we will immediately bring our people back to life. Then we will gain control over the border and we will hold elections," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:02 18.04.2020
Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

16:41 17.04.2020
Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

Smog over Kyiv poses no chemical, radiological threat – interior minister, head of emergencies service report to Zelensky

12:29 17.04.2020
US firmly supports SMM work in Donbas, urges Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

US firmly supports SMM work in Donbas, urges Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory – U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

10:10 17.04.2020
Recent release of detainees in Donbas has great humanitarian value – ICRC

Recent release of detainees in Donbas has great humanitarian value – ICRC

10:05 16.04.2020
Next stage of swap of captives started to bring 19 Ukrainians home

Next stage of swap of captives started to bring 19 Ukrainians home

14:31 15.04.2020
Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

Delivery of Ukrainian lung ventilators to hospitals expected in coming weeks – Zelensky meeting

13:40 15.04.2020
Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

Final agreements of list for mutual captive swap in Donbas underway, date being finalized – President's Office

16:30 14.04.2020
Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

Zelensky fires his representative in Cabinet Perevezentsev, entrusts Kladiyev with this duty

18:57 10.04.2020
Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

15:08 09.04.2020
Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Necessary to organize online lessons of how to use artificial lung ventilators in regions, protect doctors not only in supporting hospitals – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

LATEST

Azerbaijan records 33 more coronavirus infections, death toll increases to 18

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 65 over past day, totaling 770 patients – Klitschko

No excess of cesium content in organisms fighting fires in Chornobyl exclusion zone – Zone Administration

Avakov: Of fifteen fire outbreaks in Zhytomyr region, six eliminated, five localized

Maximum permissible concentration of combustion products exceeded, authorities urge citizens to stay home, not to ope

Metropolitans of UOC (MP) Onufriy, Antoniy infected with COVID-19, hospitalized – media

Khomchak, Carter discuss spheres for further military cooperation

Ukraine records 444 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, eight deaths, 29 recoveries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD