Zelensky: Troops to be withdrawn from Donbas, we will bring people back to life, gain control over the border, then hold elections

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sees the best scenario for ending the war in Donbas in gaining access to the occupied territory, helping people who are there, gaining control over the border and holding elections.

"A great result for us will be returning of our territories. There will be a withdrawal of troops, illegal armed groups, we will definitely control our border with the Russian Federation, and elections will be held there. Although everyone is talking about local elections, I understand that it is very important, but it's important to get its own territory, first of all," Zelensky said in a TV show hosted by Savik Shuster on Ukrainian television on Friday evening.

Zelensky indicated that he would like to have access to the occupied territory and the people there, the fate of many of whom is still unclear.

"The most important thing is that the troops will be withdrawn and we will enter. If we enter, we will immediately bring our people back to life. Then we will gain control over the border and we will hold elections," he said.