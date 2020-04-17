Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Former head of the State Property Fund (SPF) of Ukraine Vitaliy Trubarov is trying to be reinstated on the post at court, SPF Head Dmytro Sennychenko said at a briefing on Friday.

"The administrative court of Kyiv has accepted this lawsuit," Sennychenko said.

According to the head of the Fund, Trubarov motivated the delay in filing the lawsuit by saying that "he was allegedly afraid of (ex-Prime Minister Oleksiy) Honcharuk and the government of Honcharuk and did not launch his reinstatement."