10:10 17.04.2020

Recent release of detainees in Donbas has great humanitarian value – ICRC

The release of detainees in eastern Ukraine on April 16 carries humanitarian values as it brings people back to their families on both sides of the contact line, the International Committee of the Red Cross reported.

"It comes at a time when everybody is looking for comfort and someone to turn to. The humanitarian value of the release of people detained in time of conflict cannot be underestimated. Six years of the conflict and separation have been difficult. Therefore, the actions that bring humanity and caring are important, because even conflicts must have limits," reads a statement of the ICRC in relation to the simultaneous release and transfer of detainees in Donbas.

It is also essential that, even in time of COVID-19, the detainees continue to be released and are able to finally see their families again. "It is crucial that such operations can take place in a manner that respects the dignity and safety of those released, within minimum humanitarian standards, and in respect of their individual will," reads a report.

According to the ICRC, as of the early hours of April 16, ICRC teams have prepared to fulfill their role as neutral intermediary, as detainees are being released by opposing sides in the conflict in eastern Ukraine and transferred to temporary accommodations before they can join their families safely.

Interfax-Ukraine
