Razumkov convenes extraordinary Rada meeting at 13:00 on Thurs - Parliament website

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov has scheduled an extraordinary plenary meeting of the parliament for Thursday, April 16, at 13:00, the website of the Verkhovna Rada reports.

"In connection with the request of the president of Ukraine to convene an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation and in accordance with Part 8 of Article 19 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada: to convene an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation at 13:00 on April 16, 2020," the speaker's order published on the parliament's website on Wednesday says.