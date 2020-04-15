Facts

11:46 15.04.2020

Ending quarantine isn't practical yet – Health minister

Ending quarantine isn't practical yet – Health minister

Ending the quarantine is not feasible yet and will be possible only after a steady reduction in the incidence of COVID-19 cases, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Given today's anti-record on new COVID-19 cases, I believe that it is not advisable to talk about quitting quarantine. We are considering the conditions under which quarantine can be stopped in Ukraine, and I can confidently say: this is possible only when we see a steady decrease in the incidence of COVID-19," he said during an online briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Health analyzes the experience of different countries on ending the quarantine, "to make it as comfortable as possible, but only after we see that there is an opportunity for it in our country."

