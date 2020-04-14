Ukraine registers 270 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours, total of 3,372 cases, 98 fatal

In the early hours of April 14, up to 3,372 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ukraine, meanwhile 98 of those earlier registered have already recovered and 98 people have died, the Center for Public Health (PHC) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"According to the PHC, as of 09.00 of April 14, the laboratories confirmed 3,372 cases of COVID-19, of which 98 were fatal. Some 119 patients got recovered. Over the day, 270 new cases were registered," the Health ministry reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

The statistics do not include Russia-occupied Crimea or Russia-occupied areas of Donbas.