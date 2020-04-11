Special air mission from UAE brings 113 citizens back to Ukraine – SBU

The plane from the United Arab Emirates has brought 113 citizens of Ukraine who had no opportunity to leave UAE earlier to Boryspil international airport, a press center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

"Instructed by the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky, the SBU in cooperation with the partners from the UAE and the diplomats of both states provided returning of 113 citizens of Ukraine who had no opportunity to leave the UAE earlier to the motherland. The plane landed at Boryspil international airport on April 10," reads a report posted on Facebook.

SBU Chief Ivan Bakanov stressed that returning of Ukrainians became possible due to cooperation of the SBU, Supreme Council for National Security of UAE, Embassy of the UAE in Kyiv and the Diplomatic Mission of Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, as well as other state agencies of both states.

Bakanov expressed gratitude to the partners of the UAE and Embassy of the UAE in Kyiv for help and stressed that this was a vivid example of the international cooperation in the situation when all the states oppose to a new challenge of the world dimensions.