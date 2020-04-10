Facts

09:39 10.04.2020

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

As of 9:00 on Friday, April 10, some 2,203 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ukraine, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"Of these, 69 are fatal, while 61 patients have recovered. Some 311 new cases have been recorded over past day," the Ministry of Health reported on its Facebook page on Friday.

In an updated report posted on the morning of April 9, 57 deaths were reported. Thus, over past day, 12 people died from complications caused by coronavirus in Ukraine.

The Center of Public Health clarifies that as a result of complications caused by the disease, out of a total of 69 people died, there are 29 men and 40 women.

"80% of the dead had severe cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, kidney and lung diseases. Some had complex of diseases," the Center added.

The ministry also posted data on confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 in Ukrainian regions:

Vinnytsia region - 119 cases;

Volyn region - 41 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region - 52 cases;

Donetsk region - 11 cases;

Zhytomyr region - 41 cases;

Zakarpattia region - 56 cases;

Zaporizhia region - 54 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region - 254 cases;

Kyiv - 348 cases;

Kyiv region - 140 cases;

Kyrovohrad region - 82 cases;

Lviv region - 82 cases;

Luhansk region - 3 cases;

Odesa region - 46 cases;

Poltava region - 20 cases;

Rivne region - 85 cases;

Sumy region - 63 cases;

Ternopil region - 196 cases;

Kharkiv region - 6 cases;

Kherson region - 27 cases;

Khmelnytsky region - 16 cases;

Cherkasy region - 86 cases;

Chernivtsi region - 366 cases;

Chernihiv region - 9 cases.

Data from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol are not available.

The studies were carried out by the virological reference laboratory of the Center for Public Health of Ukraine, as well as by regional laboratories. As of the morning of April 10, the Center received 862 reports on COVID-19 suspicions. Since the beginning of 2020, some 8,763 reports with COVID-19 suspicions have been received.

At the same time, the Health Care Center says: "In Ukraine, samples are examined not only of persons who have the disease suspicions, but also of those who had contact with a patient with confirmed COVID-19. There is also re-testing for people who have recovered. This is necessary to withdraw a diagnosis."

