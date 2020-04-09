Facts

16:10 09.04.2020

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

1 min read
Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said that Ukraine will receive humanitarian aid in the form of 320,000 tablets with the active substance hydroxychloroquine for the symptomatic treatment of patients with COVID-19.

"The necessary amount of the medication will be delivered as humanitarian aid by Sanofi and Sandoz. This will be enough to treat more than 22,000 patients," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the ministry, this medication is prescribed in the national protocol for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and is used for patients with severe illness flow exclusively in hospitals, as well as under the supervision of doctors and with the written consent of patients.

It will be free for patients who need it for medical reasons, the Ministry of Health emphasized.

