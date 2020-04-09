Facts

13:03 09.04.2020

Spread of COVID-19 in Crimea worsens, Armyansk hospital, Krymsky Titan plant blocked

The situation with the coronavirus epidemic in the temporarily occupied Crimea is exacerbating, in particular, the Central City Hospital of the city of Armyansk was blocked on the night of April 7-8, Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

The ministry a man with a diagnosis of hypertension crisis was treated in a medical institution, and COVID-19 infection was detected. According to preliminary data, he was infected as a result of contacts with a relative who returned from Moscow.

Now all the staff of 124 people and about 100 patients have been locked-down in the hospital for 14 days.

In addition, according to information available at the ministry, on the morning of April 8, workers at several Krymsky Titan plant workshops were locked-down at their workplaces. Russia-occupation forces are enforcing the lock-downs.

