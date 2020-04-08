It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

At present, one cannot speak of mitigating quarantine measures, especially in view of the Easter holidays, when there is a threat of crowds and many Ukrainians return home to celebrate

According to the press service of the president of Ukraine, such an agreed conclusion was reached on Wednesday at a traditional meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the fight against coronavirus.

In addition, the World Health Organization also urged not to mitigate quarantine measures, the government said.

"Quarantine is what saves us. Because we have introduced it in time, the spread of coronavirus is not so fast. We see that many Ukrainians have a responsible attitude towards quarantine, although this is not easy. We must be responsible for the people and do everything to make their lives easier at this time," Zelensky said.