Facts

15:06 08.04.2020

It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

1 min read
It's too early to talk about mitigating quarantine measures in Ukraine – Zelensky meeting

At present, one cannot speak of mitigating quarantine measures, especially in view of the Easter holidays, when there is a threat of crowds and many Ukrainians return home to celebrate

According to the press service of the president of Ukraine, such an agreed conclusion was reached on Wednesday at a traditional meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the fight against coronavirus.

In addition, the World Health Organization also urged not to mitigate quarantine measures, the government said.

"Quarantine is what saves us. Because we have introduced it in time, the spread of coronavirus is not so fast. We see that many Ukrainians have a responsible attitude towards quarantine, although this is not easy. We must be responsible for the people and do everything to make their lives easier at this time," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:06 08.04.2020
Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

14:20 08.04.2020
Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

09:56 08.04.2020
Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

18:56 07.04.2020
At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

11:56 07.04.2020
Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

Zelensky, Pompeo discuss receiving credit guarantees from U.S. to stabilize economy in addition to assistance from IMF, WB and other partners

18:28 06.04.2020
Revealing Information Law Firm sets up Business Support Center

Revealing Information Law Firm sets up Business Support Center

15:55 06.04.2020
Four hospitalized residents of Uzhgorod with pneumonia diagnosed with COVID-19

Four hospitalized residents of Uzhgorod with pneumonia diagnosed with COVID-19

15:46 06.04.2020
Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Eight Ukrainian MPs have confirmed COVID-19 cases

13:20 06.04.2020
Kyiv registers 22 COVID-19 infected people in past 24 hours

Kyiv registers 22 COVID-19 infected people in past 24 hours

12:02 06.04.2020
Three cases of COVID-19 in Ukrainian army as of April 5, over 100 persons on self-isolation

Three cases of COVID-19 in Ukrainian army as of April 5, over 100 persons on self-isolation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

Female 66-year-old patient with suspected COVID-19 dies in Chernivtsi

Current quarantine regime most likely to be extended until May – PM

Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

At least seven aircraft from China, Korea to arrive with tests, ventilators, protective equipment this week – Zelensky

LATEST

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

WHO recommends Ukraine to prolong quarantine

UN Mission in Ukraine calls on conflict parties to cease fire in Donbas, focus on stopping COVID-19 spread

Chornobyl fire zone increases to 35 hectares - Emergency Service

COVID-19 patient count in Kyiv up by 12, including four children, one medic – Klitschko

Ukraine won't allow Iran to evade responsibility for downed plane – foreign minister

Ukraine expects explanations from Iran for MP's remark that military did 'well' in downing civilian airliner in January – deputy PM

Bus with Ukrainian evacuees crashes near Budapest, eight people hospitalized, two in grave condition

Ukraine condemns Russia's conscript draft in Crimea – FM

New Okhmatdyt building to open on June 1 – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD