Ukraine registers 206 new cases of COVID-19 over past 24 hours: 1,668 cases in total, with 52 fatal

As of 9:00 on Wednesday, April 8, 1,668 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ukraine, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"Of these, 52 were fatal, with 35 recoveries. Over the past day, 206 new cases were recorded," the Ministry of Health reported on its Facebook page on Wednesday.