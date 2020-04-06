Coronavirus death toll rises to 17 in Moldova

Two more people died of coronavirus in Moldova last night, bringing the total Covid-19 death toll to 17, Moldovan Minister of Health, Labor, and Social Protection Viorica Dumbraveanu said.

"Two deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Those were a 81-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man. The coronavirus death toll in our country has thus risen to 17," the minister said after a meeting of the National Public Health Commission on Monday.

The Commission recommends that public sector employees stay home for two more weeks. The employees went to work on Monday after a non-working week.

"The decision to extend the non-working period will be made by the Emergency Situation Commission on Monday," Dumbraveanu said.