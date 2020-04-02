Facts

17:45 02.04.2020

Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

1 min read
Health Ministry approves unified protocol for of COVID-19 treatment in Ukraine

The Ministry of Health has approved a unified state treatment protocol for patients with COVID-19 coronavirus disease, said Health Minister Maksym Stepanov in a video message posted on the Ministry of Health' Facebook page.

"We have approved a unified state treatment protocol for patients with COVID-19. We did it during two days, and now all the doctors in the country get a clear algorithm for treating patients. Unfortunately, there is no vaccination or medicine for this virus. Moreover, no one is safe, and everyone may fall ill. But many countries that had encountered this invisible enemy before Ukraine already have effective experience in combating the disease caused by the new coronavirus. And we have set a standard of treatment based on the experience of these countries," he said on Thursday.

Stepanov also emphasized that quarantine measures had been strengthened for the safety of Ukrainians, and an increase in pay was introduced for physicians involved in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, in a few weeks we will not be able to build a modern medical system, but we don't lay it on a shelf. We are simultaneously working on the reform," the Minister of Health added.

Tags: #stepanov #coronavirus #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:42 02.04.2020
Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

09:25 02.04.2020
Ukraine registers 794 COVID-19 affected people

Ukraine registers 794 COVID-19 affected people

12:46 01.04.2020
Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

09:25 01.04.2020
Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry

Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry

09:22 31.03.2020
COVID-19 death toll in Ukraine rises to 13

COVID-19 death toll in Ukraine rises to 13

13:30 30.03.2020
Klitschko on 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv: Four people hospitalized, rest on home treatment

Klitschko on 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Kyiv: Four people hospitalized, rest on home treatment

10:24 30.03.2020
Some 480 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine, incl 11 lethal

Some 480 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine, incl 11 lethal

09:28 30.03.2020
Ukraine registers almost 475 cases of COVID-19 infection

Ukraine registers almost 475 cases of COVID-19 infection

15:08 27.03.2020
Three patients with COVID-19 recovered in Chernivtsi region, condition of others hasn't worsened over the day - Regional administration

Three patients with COVID-19 recovered in Chernivtsi region, condition of others hasn't worsened over the day - Regional administration

14:20 27.03.2020
COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv police chief Kryshchenko

COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv police chief Kryshchenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICRC in Ukraine ready to visit prisoners in Russia-occupied areas if access is available

Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

Ukraine registers 794 COVID-19 affected people

SBU serves MP Leros summons for questioning as witness, Leros declines – SBU press service

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

LATEST

ICRC in Ukraine ready to visit prisoners in Russia-occupied areas if access is available

SBU serves MP Leros summons for questioning as witness, Leros declines – SBU press service

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ternopil region - HQ for fight against COVID-19

No COVID-19 cases among Ukrainian servicemen, 139 people isolated

Boris Lozhkin provided the ENT-specialists with the personal protective equipment kits against the coronavirus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD