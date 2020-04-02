Facts

10:42 02.04.2020

Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

1 min read
Over 800 people with COVID-19 registered in Ukraine

As of 10.00 of April 2, a total of 804 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been registered in Ukraine following the results of the research of the virological reference laboratory of the Public Health Center (PHC) and the regional laboratory centers, the Health Ministry of Ukraine reported.

"According to the PHC, as of 10.00 on April 2, a total of 804 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered, of which 20 are fatal, and 13 patients got recovered. A number of 135 new cases were registered for past 24 hours," reported the Health Ministry on Facebook on Thursday morning.

