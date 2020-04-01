Facts

12:46 01.04.2020

Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

1 min read
Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

Not all fatalities among people with confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were caused by the COVID-19 disease, Deputy Health Minister and chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has said.

"Today, all patients diagnosed with coronavirus are included in the statistics of fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection. This does not mean that the coronavirus infection caused death in all cases. While analyzing and monitoring each case we can see that fatalities are caused by other reasons," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Liashko also said that the Health Ministry will make public detailed information about each of 17 fatal cases among COVID-19 patients soon.

He stressed that the majority of fatalities were among patients with diabetes.

"Senior people, especially those having chronic diseases, which suppressed immunity, are in the risk group," he said, adding that the majority of COVID-19 cases were registered among people aged 50-59 years old.

As reported, as of 10:00 on April 1, some 669 cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were registered in Ukraine, with 17 patients died and 10 recovered.

Tags: #covid_19 #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:50 01.04.2020
Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

12:29 01.04.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

12:26 01.04.2020
Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ternopil region - HQ for fight against COVID-19

Almost 100 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ternopil region - HQ for fight against COVID-19

12:24 01.04.2020
No COVID-19 cases among Ukrainian servicemen, 139 people isolated

No COVID-19 cases among Ukrainian servicemen, 139 people isolated

12:19 01.04.2020
Boris Lozhkin provided the ENT-specialists with the personal protective equipment kits against the coronavirus

Boris Lozhkin provided the ENT-specialists with the personal protective equipment kits against the coronavirus

09:25 01.04.2020
Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry

Ukraine has 645 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases – Health Ministry

09:14 01.04.2020
Metinvest suspends two of its rolling facilities in Italy over COVID-19 pandemic

Metinvest suspends two of its rolling facilities in Italy over COVID-19 pandemic

09:22 31.03.2020
COVID-19 death toll in Ukraine rises to 13

COVID-19 death toll in Ukraine rises to 13

10:24 30.03.2020
Some 480 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine, incl 11 lethal

Some 480 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine, incl 11 lethal

09:28 30.03.2020
Ukraine registers almost 475 cases of COVID-19 infection

Ukraine registers almost 475 cases of COVID-19 infection

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to ensure access of OSCE SMM, other humanitarian NGOs to Donbas

NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

Zelensky signs into laws bills on medicines for COVID-19, remote work of parliamentary committees

LATEST

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

Leros says he told NABU where video clips of Yermak's brother come from

NATO to approve new package of support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg

Five draft resolutions on abolition of adoption of land market law registered in Rada

Crown Agents: medicines procured in 2016-2018 supplied, delivery of medicines procured in 2019 continues

Idea of Consulting Council in TCG to be considered after consultations with partners from France, Germany, OSCE, which are ongoing – Yermak

У Туреччині кількість заражених коронавірусом перевищила 13 тис. осіб, загалом померли понад 200 осіб

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas

Yermak considers appearance of 'Leros' records' before important votes in parliament not accidental

All Paris agreements must be fulfilled, beginning with ceasefire, to schedule next Normandy-format summit

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD