Not all fatalities among confirmed coronavirus cases caused by COVID-19 – Liashko

Not all fatalities among people with confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were caused by the COVID-19 disease, Deputy Health Minister and chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko has said.

"Today, all patients diagnosed with coronavirus are included in the statistics of fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection. This does not mean that the coronavirus infection caused death in all cases. While analyzing and monitoring each case we can see that fatalities are caused by other reasons," he told a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Liashko also said that the Health Ministry will make public detailed information about each of 17 fatal cases among COVID-19 patients soon.

He stressed that the majority of fatalities were among patients with diabetes.

"Senior people, especially those having chronic diseases, which suppressed immunity, are in the risk group," he said, adding that the majority of COVID-19 cases were registered among people aged 50-59 years old.

As reported, as of 10:00 on April 1, some 669 cases of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were registered in Ukraine, with 17 patients died and 10 recovered.