As of 12:00 on March 30, PCR-tests carried in the laboratories detected 548 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Ukraine, 13 are fatal ones, according to the Public Health Center (PHC).

"In total, 13 fatal cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine," reads a report posted on the Health Ministry's account in Facebook on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, eight people have already recovered, since "repeated laboratory tests did not detect virus."