No casualties reported amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas 12 times in past 24 hours, with no casualties among our servicemen, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"On March 27, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 12 times. The enemy fired on our positions from120 mm and 82 mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms... No casualties among the JFO forces are reported in enemy shelling attacks," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The following settlements were shelled: Talakivka, Pavlopil, Vodiane, Pisky, Starohnativka, and Luhanske.

"At the beginning of this day, the Russian occupation forces shelled our positions two times in the area of responsibility of the Skhid task force. Near Krasnohorivka, the enemy used a 120 mm mortar, and near Opytne an automatic easel grenade launcher... No casualties are reported over the current day," the JFO headquarters said.