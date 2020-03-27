Facts

09:14 27.03.2020

Some 196 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine

Some 196 COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine

As of 22:00 of March 26, 196 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were confirmed in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"The Ministry of Health reports: 196 cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine. According to the Center for Public Health, as of 10:00 p.m. of March 26, Ukraine had 196 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which five are fatal, with one patient recovered," the message says.

In particular, 40 new cases were discovered over the day.

