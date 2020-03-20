Facts

15:49 20.03.2020

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

1 min read
Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Andriy Favorov is staying at home in self-isolation over coronavirus disease COVID-19.

"About a week ago I had a cough, a slight temperature – 37.5. I, in accordance with the recommendations and the internal protocol of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, self-isolated, I stay at home. I don't go anywhere. I have minimized contacts with everyone I can. I feel great, just bored. I plan to sit there for another week until all questions are lifted," he said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

In turn, his father, Mykhailo Favorov, told the Echo of Moscow radio station that Andriy's te Testing for COVID-19 was positive, and he could have become infected at the airport or during the Ukraine – the United States - Ukraine flight.

"On Monday, he was tested and got a positive test, on Tuesday his wife fell ill," Favorov said.

According to him, his son's cough and fever have already disappeared, he is recovering.

Tags: #naftogaz #favorov #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:14 20.03.2020
Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

09:24 20.03.2020
Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

19:07 19.03.2020
Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

17:32 19.03.2020
Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

16:43 19.03.2020
Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

Cabinet introduces U.S. citizen Bensh to Naftogaz supervisory board

15:57 19.03.2020
Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

Zhytomyr mayor reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city

11:53 19.03.2020
Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

11:11 19.03.2020
Large business, local authorities create regional crisis response team to combat COVID-19

Large business, local authorities create regional crisis response team to combat COVID-19

10:04 19.03.2020
Two new COVID-19 cases registered in Donetsk and Kyiv regions – PHC

Two new COVID-19 cases registered in Donetsk and Kyiv regions – PHC

18:22 18.03.2020
Woman from Chernivtsi region dies of convulsive syndrome on background of cerebral edema, not from coronavirus – deputy chief doctor

Woman from Chernivtsi region dies of convulsive syndrome on background of cerebral edema, not from coronavirus – deputy chief doctor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

Georgia to suspend regular passenger flights with all countries from March 21 over coronavirus

Another five COVID-19 cases registered in Chernivtsi region

Canada ready to help Ukraine with medical equipment, pharmaceuticals - Zelensky's talk with Trudeau

Health Ministry: Another two cases of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Kyiv, Zhytomir on Thurs

LATEST

Borrell: Russia must step up its efforts for implementation of Minsk agreements

Over 16,000 Ukrainians return home since March 15 – FM

UIA opens sale of tickets for charter flights from Dubai, Tel Aviv, Larnaca, London to Kyiv

Zelensky appoints Trush as head of Ternopil regional state administration

President's plane evacuates 33 Ukrainians from Austria

Kyiv files protest note to Moscow over Putin's visit to Crimea

Derkach and Dubinsky propose to ban foreigners from being members of the supervisory boards of Ukrainian state enterprises

Zelensky agrees with ICRC on supplies of medical equipment, medication to fight covid-19 in Ukraine

BlaBlaCar suspends its bus services in Ukraine, carpooling service still available

One COVID-19 case confirmed in Verkhovna Rada – MP Kachura

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD