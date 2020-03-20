Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Favorov at home in self isolation with COVID-19

Head of Naftogaz integrated gas business unit Andriy Favorov is staying at home in self-isolation over coronavirus disease COVID-19.

"About a week ago I had a cough, a slight temperature – 37.5. I, in accordance with the recommendations and the internal protocol of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, self-isolated, I stay at home. I don't go anywhere. I have minimized contacts with everyone I can. I feel great, just bored. I plan to sit there for another week until all questions are lifted," he said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

In turn, his father, Mykhailo Favorov, told the Echo of Moscow radio station that Andriy's te Testing for COVID-19 was positive, and he could have become infected at the airport or during the Ukraine – the United States - Ukraine flight.

"On Monday, he was tested and got a positive test, on Tuesday his wife fell ill," Favorov said.

According to him, his son's cough and fever have already disappeared, he is recovering.