One COVID-19 case confirmed in Verkhovna Rada – MP Kachura

Member of the Servant of People faction Oleksandr Kachura has said that one coronavirus (COVID-19) case has been confirmed for a member of parliament.

"The information I've received from the Health Ministry, the official information they gave me says that the virus has been confirmed in this Member of Parliament," he said during a parliamentary session on Wednesday.

He did not voice the name of the infected MP. However, one of MPs said: "It is [member of the Dovira (Trust) Deputy Group Serhiy] Shakhov."