Evacuation of 35,200 Ukrainians from abroad requires $4.2 mln of budget funds

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine has estimated the financing necessary for the evacuation of Ukrainians from abroad by air.

"For the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens via transportation of passengers, who want to return to Ukraine and need to be evacuated, by air transport on a regular basis, it is recommended to allocated $4.162 million from the reserve fund of the national budget," Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy has said during a meeting of the government on Wednesday.