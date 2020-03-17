Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid enemy attacks near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen were injured as a result of shelling attacks by illegal armed formations of the Joint Forces Operations (JFO) positions in the area of Novotoshkivske village of Popasniansky district of the Luhansk region on Tuesday.

"As a result of the enemy shelling attacks, two members of the JFO received shrapnel wounds. The military were taken by evacuation equipment to a military medical facility, where they were promptly provided with proper medical care. The health state of the wounded is satisfactory," it said.