Zelensky urges Ukrainians not to panic over COVID-19, practice personal hygiene, self-isolate themselves in case of even mild symptoms

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on citizens not to panic over the COVID-19 coronavirus, to practice proper hygiene and to isolate themselves even in the event of mild symptoms of the disease.

"A lot depends on each of us. Everyone who has even mild symptoms of the disease must isolate himself for a minimum of seven days and consult a general practitioner," the president said in his video address to Ukrainian people posted on his Facebook page on Friday night.

Zelensky called on Ukrainians to take simple measures: wash your hands with soap. thoroughly and more than 30 seconds, use a disinfectant; greet each other without shaking hands or kissing each other's cheeks; keep one meter distance.

"Keep in mind that buckwheat, matches and toilet paper do not save you from coronavirus. Critical thinking, cool head and hygiene measures are required. Among other things, information hygiene is needed. Do not be driven by the provocations of Internet scammers who want to incite panic among us, among Ukrainians. The panic virus is worse than coronavirus," he said.

"We have experienced many things. We have not been overcome by bird flu, swine flu and Spanish flu. We are strong, and everything will be fine," he concluded.