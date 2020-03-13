Facts

11:59 13.03.2020

Zelensky declares inadmissibility of making money off situation with COVID-19, overpricing tests

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares that it is inadmissible to make money off the situation with coronavirus and to inflate the prices of rapid tests.

"There are things that you simply can't make money off: it's war and people's health. The price of some tests exceeds UAH 10,000 in pharmacies now," he said at an off-site meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Friday.

Zelensky said that a "separate conversation" would be held with producers and suppliers regarding speculative prices.

