Facts

12:41 11.03.2020

Zelensky sends draft law on improving SBU activities to Rada

2 min read
Zelensky sends draft law on improving SBU activities to Rada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on amendments to law on Ukraine's SBU Security Service regarding the improvement of the organizational and legal foundations of the SBU (No. 3196).

On Tuesday, the president submitted the bill to parliament as urgent.

Currently, the document is under consideration by the leadership of parliament.

There was no text of legislative initiative and supporting documents on the parliament's website as of Tuesday evening.

In addition, Zelensky also introduced to the parliament draft laws "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine in connection with the new version of law on the SBU and on amendments to Budget Code (No. 3198).

The parliament's website also does not yet have the texts of these bills and supporting documents to them.

As reported, on March 4, SBU head Ivan Bakanov announced that a draft law on reform of the Security Service of Ukraine would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in the coming days.

"The strategic guidelines of the updated SBU are clearly defined: it is a modern and efficient service that is capable of neutralizing any threat in its bud. I believe that the new law on the SBU will help us in this, which I hope will appear in the Verkhovna Rada the other day," said Bakanov from the rostrum of parliament on Wednesday evening.

He emphasized that the provisions and norms stipulated by the SBU bill are debatable. "Ready for a compromise," Bakanov said.

At the same time, he added that the SBU before the adoption of the law is changing approaches to its work.

Tags: #zelensky #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:39 11.03.2020
Zelensky: I do not advise the enemy to think that our desire for peace weakens our ability to fight back

Zelensky: I do not advise the enemy to think that our desire for peace weakens our ability to fight back

16:52 07.03.2020
Zelensky says Putin has one year to strike deal to end war in Donbas – interview with The Guardian

Zelensky says Putin has one year to strike deal to end war in Donbas – interview with The Guardian

14:28 07.03.2020
Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

17:23 05.03.2020
Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

14:18 05.03.2020
All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

17:28 04.03.2020
Zelensky: Govt has achievements, but that's not enough for Ukrainians

Zelensky: Govt has achievements, but that's not enough for Ukrainians

17:27 04.03.2020
Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

17:26 04.03.2020
Zelensky in parliament: We promised citizens victory over corruption, but so far it's not even a stalemate

Zelensky in parliament: We promised citizens victory over corruption, but so far it's not even a stalemate

16:48 04.03.2020
Ukrainians become national minority in supervisory boards of state companies – Zelensky

Ukrainians become national minority in supervisory boards of state companies – Zelensky

12:14 26.02.2020
Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

Five suspicions for COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine on Tues – chief sanitary doctor

Ukrainian FM on searches at Crimean Tatars' homes: Occupying state's human rights violations database grows, world's response will be appropriate

Kyiv receives rapid tests for COVID-19 diagnosis – Klitschko

Zelensky: I do not advise the enemy to think that our desire for peace weakens our ability to fight back

LATEST

Newly appointed defense minister: We must have achievable goal – maximal Armed Forces' ability to interact with NATO forces

Five suspicions for COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine on Tues – chief sanitary doctor

Ukrainian FM on searches at Crimean Tatars' homes: Occupying state's human rights violations database grows, world's response will be appropriate

Kyiv receives rapid tests for COVID-19 diagnosis – Klitschko

Bohdan declares millions of hryvnias on accounts in Ukraine, Slovakia, house, apartments, cars

Hearing on MH17 case adjourned until March 23

Two KIA, nine WIA in Donbas on Tuesday – JFO HQ

Hungary will continue to block NATO-Ukraine Council meetings until minority rights restored in Ukraine – Szijjártó

Prosecutor on MH17 trial asks for hearing at air base to inspect reconstruction of downed plane

Some issues of forced placing under medical observation or quarantine over suspicions of COVID-19 not settled in law – lawyer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD