Zelensky sends draft law on improving SBU activities to Rada

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on amendments to law on Ukraine's SBU Security Service regarding the improvement of the organizational and legal foundations of the SBU (No. 3196).

On Tuesday, the president submitted the bill to parliament as urgent.

Currently, the document is under consideration by the leadership of parliament.

There was no text of legislative initiative and supporting documents on the parliament's website as of Tuesday evening.

In addition, Zelensky also introduced to the parliament draft laws "On Amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine in connection with the new version of law on the SBU and on amendments to Budget Code (No. 3198).

The parliament's website also does not yet have the texts of these bills and supporting documents to them.

As reported, on March 4, SBU head Ivan Bakanov announced that a draft law on reform of the Security Service of Ukraine would be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in the coming days.

"The strategic guidelines of the updated SBU are clearly defined: it is a modern and efficient service that is capable of neutralizing any threat in its bud. I believe that the new law on the SBU will help us in this, which I hope will appear in the Verkhovna Rada the other day," said Bakanov from the rostrum of parliament on Wednesday evening.

He emphasized that the provisions and norms stipulated by the SBU bill are debatable. "Ready for a compromise," Bakanov said.

At the same time, he added that the SBU before the adoption of the law is changing approaches to its work.