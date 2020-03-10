UIA reduces flights to several European countries, within Ukraine

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) reduces flights to a number of European countries and also cancels the second frequency of separate domestic flights within Ukraine.

"In connection with the recommendations of the governments of many countries to prevent mass events, restrictions on the intensity of movement between countries and the associated reduction in demand for air travel, UIA cancels some flights to Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Germany, Israel, Spain, the UK, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Poland, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, as well as the second frequency of separate domestic flights within Ukraine," the company said on Facebook on Tuesday.

UIA notes that it will inform about the further decisions of the airline company in the context of the introduction of quarantine in Italy later.

Passengers who left their contact details when booking will be informed of any changes in the schedule in advance. UIA recommends checking the status of flights a few days before departure on the website or calling the airline's contact center.