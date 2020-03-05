All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that law enforcement agencies will deal with the blockade to prevent evacuees from China to be located in Novi Sanzhary. He said he is sure the overwhelming majority of the local residents were glad to help their fellow nationals.

"I want to express a certain gratitude to the National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the head of the Poltava Regional Administration. This situation was a test for him, and we definitely have a strong guy in this area. I also want to thank the Ministry of Health, our great Mrs. Skaletska, I'm sure that we won't 'lose' her, he said on Thursday during a talk with Ukrainian and foreign citizens, who were being observed at the Novi Sanzhary health center.

Zelensky also thanked the local population of Novi Sanzhary.

"You know that there was an artificial blockade. Law enforcement agencies will deal with this issue there. But I'm sure that the majority here, almost all local residents understand that their Ukrainians came to them," he said.