Facts

14:18 05.03.2020

All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

1 min read
All local residents of Novi Sanzhary were glad to help their compatriots, law enforces to deal with artificial blockade, Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that law enforcement agencies will deal with the blockade to prevent evacuees from China to be located in Novi Sanzhary. He said he is sure the overwhelming majority of the local residents were glad to help their fellow nationals.

"I want to express a certain gratitude to the National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the head of the Poltava Regional Administration. This situation was a test for him, and we definitely have a strong guy in this area. I also want to thank the Ministry of Health, our great Mrs. Skaletska, I'm sure that we won't 'lose' her, he said on Thursday during a talk with Ukrainian and foreign citizens, who were being observed at the Novi Sanzhary health center.

Zelensky also thanked the local population of Novi Sanzhary.

"You know that there was an artificial blockade. Law enforcement agencies will deal with this issue there. But I'm sure that the majority here, almost all local residents understand that their Ukrainians came to them," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 05.03.2020
Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

11:05 05.03.2020
Two more Ukrainians hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 after visiting Italy

Two more Ukrainians hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 after visiting Italy

18:50 04.03.2020
Coronavirus epidemic could lead to economic crisis in Ukraine – acting Economy Minister

Coronavirus epidemic could lead to economic crisis in Ukraine – acting Economy Minister

17:28 04.03.2020
Zelensky: Govt has achievements, but that's not enough for Ukrainians

Zelensky: Govt has achievements, but that's not enough for Ukrainians

17:27 04.03.2020
Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

17:26 04.03.2020
Zelensky in parliament: We promised citizens victory over corruption, but so far it's not even a stalemate

Zelensky in parliament: We promised citizens victory over corruption, but so far it's not even a stalemate

16:48 04.03.2020
Ukrainians become national minority in supervisory boards of state companies – Zelensky

Ukrainians become national minority in supervisory boards of state companies – Zelensky

13:38 04.03.2020
Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

Six patients may be ill with COVID-19 - deputy minister

12:12 04.03.2020
Coronavirus could be declared force majeure for implementation of economic contracts in some cases – expert

Coronavirus could be declared force majeure for implementation of economic contracts in some cases – expert

11:12 04.03.2020
Health of Chernivtsi resident infected with coronavirus improving– doctor

Health of Chernivtsi resident infected with coronavirus improving– doctor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

Two more Ukrainians hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 after visiting Italy

Zelensky: Govt has achievements, but that's not enough for Ukrainians

Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Zelensky in parliament: We promised citizens victory over corruption, but so far it's not even a stalemate

LATEST

Shmyhal, Chernyshov, Yemets file e-declarations as candidates for ministerial positions in new govt

Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

Freedom House ranks Ukraine as 'partly free' country in 2020

Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

EU ambassadors extend sanctions for Yanukovych, his cronies

Post about Honcharuk's statement published on court's website to be removed as soon as technically possible – court head

NABU launches case on possible corruption by Nefyodov

Ukrainian PM Honcharuk tenders resignation

One Ukrainian soldier killed, 5 injured in Donbas - JFO staff

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD