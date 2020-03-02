It would be mistake for Ukraine to limit itself to western vector - Deputy PM Kuleba

Ukraine should be integrated in the European Union and NATO, but it should have deeply developed relations with those regions of the world where it sees its national interests, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I am deeply convinced that it would be a big mistake for Ukraine to limit itself solely to its western vector. The world is much bigger, much more complex, there are a lot of opportunities in the world," Kuleba said on Ukrainian television.

At the same time, the deputy prime minister said he sees Ukraine as a member of the European Union and NATO.

"I see Ukraine as a state, integrated European and Euro-Atlantic state, which has deep developed relations with those regions of the world where it sees its national interests," Kuleba said.

Kuleba said he sees Asia as such region as "the heart" of the world's economy is now beating there.

"It's China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore - that's where the economic heart of the world is beating now," Kuleba said.