Facts

13:20 24.02.2020

NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

2 min read
NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

NATO member countries have an understanding of how to unblock the work of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, and Ukraine hopes to raise this issue during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Ukraine in May, said Iryna Vereshchuk, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence (Servant of the People faction).

"I've recently visited Brussels and personally spoke with NATO representatives. I want to assure everyone that NATO has an understanding of how to accept us. Of course, the political aspect remains, and those weak points that, for example, are hindering us today, namely Ukraine-NATO Commission, which, unfortunately, is blocked for now. It's blocked, but we are solving the problem. There is already an understanding of NATO member countries how to get out of this state. We hope that in May of this year, when the parliamentary assembly of NATO members in Ukraine ... we will be able to solve issues of particular concern to us," she said at a public debate on the anniversary of the amendments enshrined in the Constitution in Kyiv on Monday.

Vereshchuk noted that a draft law on military ranks was adopted in parliament, a draft law on the Security Service of Ukraine and foreign intelligence was being developed, and a subcommittee on intelligence was created. She also emphasized that granting Ukraine the status of a member of the Enhanced Opportunities program will give a new impetus to Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"If everything goes well, and in October this year we will sign an Enhanced Opportunities program, it will be a new impetus, new opportunities and a new step towards achieving our goal, and the goal is, of course, inviolately, and without any alternative: Ukraine is a member of the EU and a member of NATO" she added.

Tags: #nato #ukraine #vereshchuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:21 24.02.2020
Ukraine first to display booth with regional projects at MIPIM 2020 in Cannes

Ukraine first to display booth with regional projects at MIPIM 2020 in Cannes

18:06 14.02.2020
EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

18:04 14.02.2020
Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

16:38 14.02.2020
Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 1.5% in Q4 2019 – statistics

12:43 14.02.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

Money supply in Ukraine 2% up in Jan

15:58 13.02.2020
NATO allies express strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty

NATO allies express strong support to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty

09:46 12.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:41 12.02.2020
With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:37 12.02.2020
European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

18:03 07.02.2020
Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

Law enforcers raid buildings of SOE Ukroboronservice

NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

Go-A band to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020 in the Netherlands

LATEST

Public to be informed daily about health status of people being observed in Novi Sanzhary – Danilov

Honcharuk on coronavirus threats for Ukraine: No reasons for panic! Do not be fooled by provocations!

Russia-led forces mount attacks on Ukrainian army positions – JFO HQ

Law enforcers raid buildings of SOE Ukroboronservice

NBU creating contact group of monetary and FX markets

Go-A band to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020 in the Netherlands

UN Arbitration recognizes its jurisdiction to consider Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit in case of violation of UN Convention on the Law of the Sea – Prystaiko

Arbitral Tribunal rejects Russia's attempts to avoid responsibility for its behavior in Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait – MFA

Head of Ternopil Regional Administration resigns due to events around evacuation of Ukrainians from China – President's Office

World premiere of film "Numbers" by Oleh Sentsov, Akhtem Seitablayev presented at Berlinale

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD