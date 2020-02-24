NATO member countries know how to unblock work of Ukraine-NATO Commission – Vereshchuk

NATO member countries have an understanding of how to unblock the work of the Ukraine-NATO Commission, and Ukraine hopes to raise this issue during the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Ukraine in May, said Iryna Vereshchuk, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence (Servant of the People faction).

"I've recently visited Brussels and personally spoke with NATO representatives. I want to assure everyone that NATO has an understanding of how to accept us. Of course, the political aspect remains, and those weak points that, for example, are hindering us today, namely Ukraine-NATO Commission, which, unfortunately, is blocked for now. It's blocked, but we are solving the problem. There is already an understanding of NATO member countries how to get out of this state. We hope that in May of this year, when the parliamentary assembly of NATO members in Ukraine ... we will be able to solve issues of particular concern to us," she said at a public debate on the anniversary of the amendments enshrined in the Constitution in Kyiv on Monday.

Vereshchuk noted that a draft law on military ranks was adopted in parliament, a draft law on the Security Service of Ukraine and foreign intelligence was being developed, and a subcommittee on intelligence was created. She also emphasized that granting Ukraine the status of a member of the Enhanced Opportunities program will give a new impetus to Ukraine's membership in NATO.

"If everything goes well, and in October this year we will sign an Enhanced Opportunities program, it will be a new impetus, new opportunities and a new step towards achieving our goal, and the goal is, of course, inviolately, and without any alternative: Ukraine is a member of the EU and a member of NATO" she added.