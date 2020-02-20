Zelensky: Coronavirus won't reach Ukraine, biggest-ever security measures were taken

Ukraine has taken unprecedented security measures during the evacuation of citizens of Ukraine and other states from Wuhan (China) to ensure that the new Chinese coronavirus will not reach the country, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Security measures are unprecedented. They did everything possible and impossible to ensure that the virus does not get into Ukraine. Several citizens were not allowed to board in Wuhan, because they had a slightly elevated temperature. Everyone who boarded was in satisfactory condition," Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"They are healthy, but must be quarantined and monitored for 14 days. The evacuees will live in the closed guard center of the National Guard in Novi Sanzhary. It will be completely isolated and transferred to a strict regime of bacteriological safety. Within two weeks it will probably be the most guarded object in the country," the head of state said.

Zelensky noted that there is no bacteriological danger, but there is another problem: "the danger of forgetting that we are all human and we are all Ukrainians."

"Each of us. Including those who found himself in Wuhan during the epidemic. When France evacuated people from Wuhan and brought them to one of the cities, there was only one reaction from the inhabitants of this city: they took care of the life and health of their fellow citizens, sympathized with who was in a difficult situation. Even in Kazakhstan, when our plane from Wuhan got on a refueling and delivered a Kazakh citizen, there were no protests and blockages. On the contrary, everyone thanked and was glad that the person was finally at home," he said.

According to Zelensky, the attempts by individuals in Ukraine to block roads, block hospitals, and prevent Ukrainian citizens from entering their home country show "far from the best side of our character."

"Especially when you consider that most passengers are people who are under 30 years old. For many of us, they are almost like children," he added.

The president emphasized that a temporary stay of a Ukrainian citizen in Wuhan or emigration to Canada does not make him a stranger to his country.

"I understand: for the decades, the old policy has made it customary to divide Ukrainians into 'right' and 'wrong.' But this era has ended. We will fight for every Ukrainian who is in trouble wherever he is. Save, evacuate, exchange. Ukraine will not surrender its people. The state policy will be like this – I guarantee it. But the reaction of society should be the same – I really hope so," he said.