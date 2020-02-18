Facts

18:32 18.02.2020

SkyUp plane to undergo processing, air conditioning filters to be replaced after evacuation from China

1 min read
The plane of SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv), which will evacuate Ukrainian citizens from China, will undergo two-day processing after the flight, the airlines director general Yevhen Khainatsky has said.

"The aircraft will be processed. After weathering and other procedures, our technical staff will begin to replace air conditioning filters and all other systems so that nothing is left on the plane. All this is provided for up to two days," he said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine agency at a briefing on Tuesday.

Khainatsky also noted that the flight would be performed by three crews who agreed to carry out it voluntarily.

"The flight is very long. Part of the crew is already in Kazakhstan - this is a deadheading crew ... The crews agreed to voluntarily perform this flight," the director general added.

