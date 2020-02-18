Facts

15:59 18.02.2020

Very concerned about latest military escalation in the area – Swiss ambassador during his visit to Luhansk region

1 min read
Swiss ambassador to Ukraine Claude Wild visited the contact line during his visit to the Luhansk region, and stressed that he was very concerned about the recent military escalation in the area.

"Pleased to meet the local population and officials but very concerned about the latest military escalation in the area," the Embassy quoted the ambassador as saying on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, as a result of a military clash that began on Tuesday morning due to an attack by Russia-led forces of the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novotoshkivske, Orekhove, Krymske, Khutir Vilny (Luhansk region), one Ukrainian military was killed and another four were injured.

Interfax-Ukraine
