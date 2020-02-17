Ukraine has all technical capabilities to decrypt 'black boxes' of UIA plane shot down by Iran – Danilov

The Ukrainian side continues to insist on the need for a priority study of the flight recorders of the Boeing-737-800 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which was shot down in Iran on January 8, 2020.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov during a meeting with Secretary of the Supreme Council of National Security of Iran Ali Shamkhani in Tehran, the press service of the Council reports.

"Danilov paid particular attention to the urgent need to study black boxes, emphasizing that Ukraine has all the technical and scientific capabilities for this. The parties agreed on the need to avoid politicizing the issue of technical investigation as much as possible and agreed on the need to intensify the interaction of experts and specialists," it says.

Danilov emphasized that the key goal for Ukraine is a comprehensive and complete investigation of all the circumstances of the disaster and ensuring compliance with international legal norms.

Shamkhani, in turn, expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the crash and noted Iran's complete readiness to cooperate in the investigation of the disaster.