12:47 17.02.2020

First deputy chairman of Rada announces final version of referendum bill

First deputy chairman of Rada announces final version of referendum bill

The bill on an all-Ukrainian referendum is at the final stage of development, said First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and Presidential Representative in Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Last week we held a number of working groups and I am extremely pleased that we have open discussion platforms. One of the meetings concerned the working group on democracy and we actually came to the final version of the draft law on the All-Ukrainian referendum. This is the first of the list of bills relating to democracy," said Stefanchuk at a meeting of the conciliation council of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

He added that members of other parliamentary factions also joined in the development of the document. Separately, the first deputy speaker noted the unity of relevant public organizations around the process of developing the bill.

"This is a unique example when we have the opportunity to join all the public organizations that specialize in this matter," Stefanchuk added.

