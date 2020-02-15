Facts

13:55 15.02.2020

Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed that war in Donbas is a matter of all-European importance.

"I would like to point out that it is not quite right to say 'the war in Ukraine.' It's the war in Europe. And, together with the annexation of Crimea, it has already lasted the same period as the Second World War, six years," Zelensky said during his speech at the 56th Munich Security Conference.

Ukraine is trying to end this war like no one else, he said. "And we will be glad when mentions of Ukraine as a dangerous zone disappear from the pages of international reports. But it must happen only when lasting peace prevails in Donbas and Ukraine restores its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders," the Ukrainian president said.

