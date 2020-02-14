Facts

15:41 14.02.2020

Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

1 min read
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have had a phone conversation to discuss the process of releasing detainees in the self-proclaimed Donbas republics and Crimea, as well as the release of Ukrainian citizens in Russia; they also discussed preparations for the next meeting of Normandy Four leaders.

"Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin paid special attention to the release of Ukrainian citizens kept in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea, as well as in the Russian Federation," the press service for the Ukrainian presidential office said in a statement on Friday.

The parties agreed on the need to intensify work at the level of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk in order to implement the agreements reached, the statement said.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Normandy summit on December 9, 2019, in Paris, as well as preparations for the next Normandy Four meeting.

