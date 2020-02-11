Facts

14:45 11.02.2020

Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed the continued disengagement process in Donbas in a telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"The parties discussed the designation of three additional areas for disengagement along the line of contact in Donbas and expressed the hope that progress could be made in this process at the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on February 12," the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Merkel, as a part of the discussion of the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting in the Normandy format in Paris on December 9, 2019, expressed concern about violations of the ceasefire by illegal armed groups.

Zelensky, in turn, emphasized the need to ensure unhindered access for international humanitarian organizations, in particular the International Committee of the Red Cross, to persons held in the occupied territories.

The parties also discussed the need to extend the personal sanctions of the European Union against former Ukrainian top officials who are suspected of misusing state funds and committing crimes during the Revolution of Dignity.

