18:06 05.02.2020

Zelensky says court system must be rebooted following court ruling to stop Kherson Sea Port concession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the country needs to restart the judicial system so that decisions such as the suspension of the concession of the Kherson Sea Port are not made.

"I'm sure that you and I will live to see a reboot of the judicial system. You see what is happening. So far, we have a difficult situation with the courts, and it has always been very difficult. That is, they are individuals in this country. We are now fighting this. We are talking about protecting our investors," he told reporters on Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv's Obolonsky District Department of the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

Zelensky pointed out that "the system is being set up, how to counteract this."

The president noted that there are many decent judges in Ukraine, but there are also many problematic cases that prevent Ukraine from developing and prevent the ability to protect both domestic and foreign investments.

