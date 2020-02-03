Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

Assistant to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, hopes that the Ukrainian side will come to the next meeting in the Normandy format with a new package of agreements that will allow holding local elections in October throughout Ukraine, including in the ORDLO.

"In three months, the next meeting of the leaders in the Normandy format takes place. I hope that it will take place, and I really hope that Ukraine will come to this meeting with a new package of agreements. I hope that we will take the following steps to ensure that the local elections, will take place according to Ukrainian legislation all over Ukraine [including in the ORDLO] at the end of October," he said in an interview with the author of the YouTube channel "KRYM - critical thinking" Volodymyr Fedorin.

Yermak noted that this may be called too optimistic scenario. "But they told me that it was unrealistic to return Sentsov. But the president did it. Do you remember how many years, how many world leaders, artists appealed, discussed it, but Zelensky did, he promised and did it," he said.

Zelensky's assistant emphasized that elections under Ukrainian law cannot be held in those territories where illegal foreign armed groups are located, and if the Ukrainian government does not control the border.

"I, like everyone, have many questions as for the provisions of the Minsk agreements, but this is the only document that has been agreed today, signed, and there is really a provision according to which the border is transferred after the election. President Zelensky said in Paris that we cannot agree with this, because it is contrary to Ukrainian law," he said.

According to Yermak, that is why the Ukrainian side raises the question how to make the border be transferred to Ukraine's control before the election today.

"Why are you against it? If today any guarantees are needed, let's talk. I have experience in various difficult negotiations. And there is a need to hear, even if the position of the other side is absolutely unpleasant to you today, but for some step forward you need to hear, understand this philosophy and try to do everything so that today, not surrendering our interests, to find a way out of this situation," he explained.