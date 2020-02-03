Facts

10:01 03.02.2020

Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

2 min read
Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

Assistant to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, hopes that the Ukrainian side will come to the next meeting in the Normandy format with a new package of agreements that will allow holding local elections in October throughout Ukraine, including in the ORDLO.

"In three months, the next meeting of the leaders in the Normandy format takes place. I hope that it will take place, and I really hope that Ukraine will come to this meeting with a new package of agreements. I hope that we will take the following steps to ensure that the local elections, will take place according to Ukrainian legislation all over Ukraine [including in the ORDLO] at the end of October," he said in an interview with the author of the YouTube channel "KRYM - critical thinking" Volodymyr Fedorin.

Yermak noted that this may be called too optimistic scenario. "But they told me that it was unrealistic to return Sentsov. But the president did it. Do you remember how many years, how many world leaders, artists appealed, discussed it, but Zelensky did, he promised and did it," he said.

Zelensky's assistant emphasized that elections under Ukrainian law cannot be held in those territories where illegal foreign armed groups are located, and if the Ukrainian government does not control the border.

"I, like everyone, have many questions as for the provisions of the Minsk agreements, but this is the only document that has been agreed today, signed, and there is really a provision according to which the border is transferred after the election. President Zelensky said in Paris that we cannot agree with this, because it is contrary to Ukrainian law," he said.

According to Yermak, that is why the Ukrainian side raises the question how to make the border be transferred to Ukraine's control before the election today.

"Why are you against it? If today any guarantees are needed, let's talk. I have experience in various difficult negotiations. And there is a need to hear, even if the position of the other side is absolutely unpleasant to you today, but for some step forward you need to hear, understand this philosophy and try to do everything so that today, not surrendering our interests, to find a way out of this situation," he explained.

Tags: #normandy_format #ordlo #yermak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:50 28.01.2020
Constitutional Court refuses to open case on local self-government law for ORDLO

Constitutional Court refuses to open case on local self-government law for ORDLO

15:21 20.01.2020
Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

14:37 20.12.2019
Resumption of railway communication with ORDLO not discussed yet - Deputy FM

Resumption of railway communication with ORDLO not discussed yet - Deputy FM

13:13 20.12.2019
Putin backs Medvedchuk's idea of Normandy-format interparliamentary dialogue

Putin backs Medvedchuk's idea of Normandy-format interparliamentary dialogue

12:34 20.12.2019
Possibility of holding local elections in ORDLO to become clear after next summit of Normandy Four – Yermak

Possibility of holding local elections in ORDLO to become clear after next summit of Normandy Four – Yermak

12:06 20.12.2019
Ukraine working on creating new formats to force Russia to fulfill its obligations - Deputy FM Bodnar

Ukraine working on creating new formats to force Russia to fulfill its obligations - Deputy FM Bodnar

18:26 19.12.2019
Minsk Agreements' modernization possible - Zelensky's aide

Minsk Agreements' modernization possible - Zelensky's aide

17:59 19.12.2019
U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to Ukraine scheduled for early January – Yermak

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo's visit to Ukraine scheduled for early January – Yermak

12:53 19.12.2019
Normandy-format meeting will be relevant in April if positive changes occur, and they're already happening – Putin

Normandy-format meeting will be relevant in April if positive changes occur, and they're already happening – Putin

18:19 16.12.2019
Kyiv against Donbas self-proclaimed republics joining 'Normandy format'

Kyiv against Donbas self-proclaimed republics joining 'Normandy format'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

LATEST

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

Council of Europe ready for cooperation with Ukraine for implementation of Budapest convention on cybercrime

UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

Case of novel coronavirus with Rivne resident who returned from China not confirmed

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD