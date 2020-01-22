Facts

11:51 22.01.2020

OSCE to pay maximum attention to building sustainable peace in Donbas – Rama

1 min read
OSCE to pay maximum attention to building sustainable peace in Donbas – Rama

OSCE to pay maximum attention to building sustainable peace in Donbas – Rama

KYIV. Jan 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama has said that the organization will pay maximum attention to changing the situation and building sustainable peace in Donbas, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said.

The OSCE will pay maximum attention to changing the situation and enable sustainable peace, Rama said during a visit to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas, adding that the situation is especially difficult for the locals who live along the contact line.

He also checked how Ukraine fulfills its obligations to disengage forces and military equipment in the sections determined under the Minsk agreements.

The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office also visited the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint to see its work, as well as the passenger flow there and the conditions in which the JFO border guards carry out the control procedures.

During the meeting with Rama, the command of the JFO staff said that the OSCE mission should start monitoring the situation also during late evening and night time as that is the time when the enemy usually violates the ceasefire regime.

Tags: #osce
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 20.01.2020
Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

17:10 20.01.2020
Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

12:48 20.01.2020
OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

13:20 04.01.2020
Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into territories near border – Ukrainian JCCC

13:27 26.12.2019
Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

Eighteen civilians killed in Donbas in 2019 - OSCE SMM

09:51 18.12.2019
Razumkov: We hope OSCE SMM's mandate to be expanded soon

Razumkov: We hope OSCE SMM's mandate to be expanded soon

17:34 14.12.2019
Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into ORDLO territory - Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into ORDLO territory - Ukrainian JCCC

13:38 13.11.2019
Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

18:20 08.11.2019
OSCE Representative concerned about search at Pryamiy channel owner's home

OSCE Representative concerned about search at Pryamiy channel owner's home

14:40 31.10.2019
OSCE monitors heard shots in Petrivske disengagement area in Donbas two days ago

OSCE monitors heard shots in Petrivske disengagement area in Donbas two days ago

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky in Davos: war in Ukraine has lasted more than six years, six years since Russia annexed part of our territory

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Ukraine's Unity Day

Zelensky to visit Israel on Jan 23-24

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

LATEST

Zelensky in Davos: war in Ukraine has lasted more than six years, six years since Russia annexed part of our territory

General Staff to switch to J-structure in Feb – Zahorodniuk

World premiere of 'Nomera' film by Sentsov, Seitablayev to take place at Berlinale – Derzhkino

Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Ukraine's Unity Day

Zahorodniuk considers achieving military criteria for NATO membership as his main objective

Head of wellness center of Ukraine's Space Agency detained while taking bribe

16 Crimean Self-Defense participants reported suspicion over last three months – Prosecutor's Office for Crimea

JCU joins #Weremember campaign - Boris Lozhkin

Iran says Ukrainian jet was downed by two short-range missiles – Bloomberg

Zelensky to visit Israel on Jan 23-24

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD