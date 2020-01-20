Facts

10:04 20.01.2020

Ukrainian diplomats demand from British police to remove trident from antiterrorist guide with official apologies

1 min read
Ukrainian diplomats demand from British police to remove trident from antiterrorist guide with official apologies

The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK requires the British police to exclude the trident depicted on the small coat of arms from the list of extremist symbols and apologize.

"Placing the Trident/Tryzub, constitutional national symbol and Coat of Arms of Ukraine, in Extremism Guide produced by Terrorism Police for UK teachers and medical staff is beyond outrageous. No explanations acceptable," it said on Twitter on Sunday.

"We demand Trident to be removed from Guide with official apologies," the diplomats added.

Tags: #tryzub #extremism #uk #diplomats
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:27 20.01.2020
Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

09:47 15.01.2020
Prystaiko paying working visit to UK on Jan 15-16

Prystaiko paying working visit to UK on Jan 15-16

14:54 10.01.2020
NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

NSDC Secretary meets with Ambassadors of Canada, UK, Sweden to discuss investigation into causes of UIA plane crash in Iran

12:41 14.12.2019
Honcharuk congratulates Johnson on his election victory, expects strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine, UK

Honcharuk congratulates Johnson on his election victory, expects strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine, UK

09:35 31.10.2019
Rada ratifies protocol with amendments to Convention between Ukraine, U.K. on avoidance of double taxation

Rada ratifies protocol with amendments to Convention between Ukraine, U.K. on avoidance of double taxation

09:57 08.08.2019
Rada committee calls on U.S., U.K. to sign defense agreements with Ukraine with regard to termination of INF Treaty

Rada committee calls on U.S., U.K. to sign defense agreements with Ukraine with regard to termination of INF Treaty

11:31 26.04.2019
France, Germany, UK at UN condemn simplifying procedure for ORDLO residents to receive Russian citizenship

France, Germany, UK at UN condemn simplifying procedure for ORDLO residents to receive Russian citizenship

09:05 21.04.2019
Crimean man jailed for 6 years for "extremist" posts on Vk

Crimean man jailed for 6 years for "extremist" posts on Vk

19:35 31.03.2019
Batkivschyna: diplomats at polling stations in France, U.S. and Spain biased to influence commissions

Batkivschyna: diplomats at polling stations in France, U.S. and Spain biased to influence commissions

14:41 27.03.2019
Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

Diplomats, who met with Zelensky, expressed no fears, received answers to all their questions – head of Zelensky's campaign HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine requires removing Trident image from UK antiterrorist guide

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss extension of SMM mandate in Donbas

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Donbas conflict may be frozen for decades, like that in Transdniestria – Sajdik

Zelensky: Ukraine mulling double-citizenship reform for U.S. diaspora returning to Ukraine

Ukraine to get in touch with Normandy format counterparts in connection with intensification of shelling in Donbas

OSCE to do its utmost to enable sustainable ceasefire in Donbas – Rama

Zelensky says Holodomor isn't social or economic tragedy for Ukraine, it's genocide

More than 20 Ukrainian MPs to participate in economic forum in Davos

Zelensky reiterates he wants strong strategic partnership with U.S., non-involvement in U.S. internal affairs

Zelensky: I would never have sought presidency without setting a goal to achieve peace in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD