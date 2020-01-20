Ukrainian diplomats demand from British police to remove trident from antiterrorist guide with official apologies

The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK requires the British police to exclude the trident depicted on the small coat of arms from the list of extremist symbols and apologize.

"Placing the Trident/Tryzub, constitutional national symbol and Coat of Arms of Ukraine, in Extremism Guide produced by Terrorism Police for UK teachers and medical staff is beyond outrageous. No explanations acceptable," it said on Twitter on Sunday.

"We demand Trident to be removed from Guide with official apologies," the diplomats added.