Ukraine to demand Iran to pay extra compensations to families of killed in UIA plane crash

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with the relatives of the Ukrainians, who have been killed in Ukrainian International Airlines' (UIA) plane crash in Iran, reported that several bodies have been already identified and promised to provide all necessary aid for burial.

As Office of President reported on Wednesday, Zelensky has said that now ten Ukrainian specialists remain in Iran to deal with identification and repatriation of killed people to Ukraine.

"Now several of our citizens are identified," Zelensky said.

The head of state also informed that he set the task to repatriate the bodies of the killed persons to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"We hope that this should happen on January 19. Perhaps, plus or minus two days. But we have set such a task for both our and Iranian specialists," he said.

In addition, according to the president, Ukraine will demand additional compensation from Iran.