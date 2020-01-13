Facts

Roshen will issue UAH 50 mln for development of National Cancer Institute

Roshen Confectionery Corporation will allocate UAH 50 million for the overhaul of the oncohematology department and the creation of an autologous bone marrow transplantation department at the National Cancer Institute.

According to the company's press release, the project will last almost two years.

"In the building where the oncohematology and chemotherapy department is located, the roof has been leaking for many years, water leaked from the sewer under the foundation – as a result, almost all the walls of the building have a fungus that is simply deadly for people with this disease. In early autumn, Roshen began the overhaul of part of the premises of the second building of the National Cancer Institute. We plan to complete the work in August 2020," Iryna Ponomarenko, the director for social projects development at Roshen Confectionery Corporation, said.

In 2018, the corporation repaired and equipped a room intended for apheresis (collection) of stem cells (for bone marrow transplantation) and donor platelets for a total of UAH 2.9 million.

In total, in 2017-2018 Roshen invested UAH 357 million in social projects.

